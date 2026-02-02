Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,685,096 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,006,187 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 778,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 778,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price objective on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 192.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 35.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

