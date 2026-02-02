KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,872 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 32,871 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KGRN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. 13,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,513. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.60.

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Announces Dividend

KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2306 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

