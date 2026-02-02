Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,132 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 34,761 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Kirin stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Kirin has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Kirin had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company's core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin's beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

