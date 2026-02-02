Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,221 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,431,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $820.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $769.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $784.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $953.41.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,391.75. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,658.94. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinix from $965.00 to $959.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $959.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.