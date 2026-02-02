Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $125.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

CCB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 60,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,184. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.88. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $56.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $464,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 159,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,207.26. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $144,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,179.08. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,296 shares of company stock worth $7,287,745 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

