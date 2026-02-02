JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $122.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. The company had a trading volume of 944,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,280. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $4,504,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares in the company, valued at $18,609,554.04. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,447 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $418,438.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,402,052. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,792 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,740. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $115,556,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,087,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,584,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,148,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

