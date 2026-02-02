JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.46. 59,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $684.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.08 million. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 526,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 130.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 275,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 255,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

