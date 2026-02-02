Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,178 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $108,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

