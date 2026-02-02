Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $96,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $236.73 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

