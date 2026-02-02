Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $77.57 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,261 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $77,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,526,000 after purchasing an additional 957,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,135,000 after purchasing an additional 258,172 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 460,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 233,305 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,240,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,194,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

