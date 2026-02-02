JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.91 and last traded at $160.43, with a volume of 49280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

JBT Marel Trading Up 3.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBT Marel

In other news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 10,000 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,898.20. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JBT Marel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in JBT Marel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gildi lifeyrissjodur bought a new position in JBT Marel during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,862,000. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of JBT Marel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT Marel Company Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

