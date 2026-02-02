Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $135.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,332.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,399.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

