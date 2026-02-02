Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.70. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 5,137 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS: ISUZY) is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.