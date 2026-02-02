iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.93, with a volume of 526619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,333,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,898,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,172 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,249,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,737,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,246,000 after purchasing an additional 794,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,708,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,760,000 after purchasing an additional 682,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

