Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Call Options (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 30,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,757 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 1248 Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth $756,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOLD traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 32,360,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,092. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

