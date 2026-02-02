InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Insider Sells $20,451.75 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) insider Shane Thomas Gleason sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $20,451.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,149,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,977.05. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shane Thomas Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InspireMD alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,000 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,900 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,727.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 5,000 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $8,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 4,781 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $7,936.46.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 8,411 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $13,205.27.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 17,593 shares of InspireMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $28,500.66.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,955 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $4,698.45.

On Friday, January 16th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,250 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,622.50.

On Thursday, January 15th, Shane Thomas Gleason sold 2,909 shares of InspireMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $4,596.22.

InspireMD Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE NSPR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. 21,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

InspireMD News Summary

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InspireMD by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in InspireMD by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD by 45.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InspireMD by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting InspireMD this week:

Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target (roughly a ~268% upside from the current price), giving the stock fresh upside narrative and likely supporting the intraday strength. Article Title

Maxim Group initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target (roughly a ~268% upside from the current price), giving the stock fresh upside narrative and likely supporting the intraday strength. Neutral Sentiment: Technical / market context: recent trading showed lighter-than-average volume (about 21.9k shares vs. a ~34.7k average). 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit around $1.84 and $2.16 respectively; market cap ≈ $69M and the company posts a negative P/E. These metrics indicate the stock is thinly traded and volatile, so analyst coverage can move price quickly but may not sustain without follow-through.

Technical / market context: recent trading showed lighter-than-average volume (about 21.9k shares vs. a ~34.7k average). 50-day and 200-day moving averages sit around $1.84 and $2.16 respectively; market cap ≈ $69M and the company posts a negative P/E. These metrics indicate the stock is thinly traded and volatile, so analyst coverage can move price quickly but may not sustain without follow-through. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/officer Shane Thomas Gleason sold multiple lots between Jan. 15 and Feb. 2, totaling ~61,194 shares at prices roughly in the $1.57–$1.66 range. After the last sale he still holds about 1.14M shares. The repeated disposals may be viewed negatively by some investors (signaling cashing out or reduced insider conviction), although the insider still retains a large stake. SEC filing: Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSPR

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing next-generation stent technologies for cardiovascular and neurovascular interventions. The company’s core innovation lies in its MicroNet® mesh platform, a proprietary nanostructured covering designed to prevent embolic events during stent implantation. By integrating this fine mesh into traditional stent architectures, InspireMD aims to enhance safety and efficacy in the treatment of carotid artery disease and other vascular pathologies.

The company’s flagship offering, the CGuard® Embolic Prevention System (EPS), has received CE Mark approval and is commercially available in multiple international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.