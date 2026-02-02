Insider Buying: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,120.25. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,731. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,011.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 224.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 473.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

