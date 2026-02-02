ING Group (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ING. Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ING Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
ING Group Price Performance
ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. ING Group had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ING Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ING Group by 249.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,527 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 900,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 664,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,764,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,681,000 after acquiring an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ING Group by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 411,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 369,310 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ING Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,721,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 312,720 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Group Company Profile
ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.
ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.
