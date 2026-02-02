Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.37 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $106.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. UPS forecasts higher 2026 revenue

Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price‑target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. BMO raises UPS price target

Analyst bullishness and price‑target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short‑term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Call option activity

Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short‑term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near “hold” with varied targets. MarketBeat UPS overview

Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near “hold” with varied targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers’ fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. UPS retires fleet after crash

Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers’ fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. Negative Sentiment: Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower‑margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near‑term margin pressure. UPS to cut jobs, scale back Amazon

Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower‑margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near‑term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — director Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,000 shares near the current price, a visible sale that can amplify caution among investors even if non‑strategic. Insider sale SEC filing

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

