Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 103.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after buying an additional 27,107,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,830,000 after buying an additional 23,380,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.36 on Monday. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

