Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,045 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $198.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $200.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

