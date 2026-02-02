Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,992 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 23,340 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.1%

RIET opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF ( NYSEARCA:RIET Free Report ) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.