Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,574 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 71,851 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 151,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Holcim alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCMLY

Holcim Stock Performance

About Holcim

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.70. 41,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Holcim has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.