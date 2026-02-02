Hillenbrand (HI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $652.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.25 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 149.18%.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 74.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 622.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, is a global industrial company specializing in engineered equipment and process solutions. Through its Coperion division, Hillenbrand designs and manufactures compounding and extrusion systems, polymer and food processing equipment, bulk material handling technologies and associated automation. These offerings support a variety of end markets, including plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical and minerals, helping customers optimize production efficiency and product quality.

Tracing its roots to the Batesville Casket Company founded in 1906, the organization evolved through strategic acquisitions and expanded its focus on process technologies.

