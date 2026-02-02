Hey Anon (ANON) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Hey Anon has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hey Anon token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges. Hey Anon has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and $952.71 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hey Anon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,399.98 or 0.99428206 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,103.50 or 0.99562862 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hey Anon

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 20,961,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,413,584 tokens. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official message board is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 20,961,083.951299 with 13,413,584.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.09237594 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $973,119.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hey Anon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hey Anon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hey Anon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.