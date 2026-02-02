Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $255,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 28,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,787,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after buying an additional 334,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -358.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -950.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,648.50. The trade was a 65.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $3,113,460.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,159.22. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

