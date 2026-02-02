Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,522 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 8,048 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Helios Towers Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTWSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications tower company that develops, owns and operates mobile infrastructure across key emerging markets. The company’s core business involves building and managing shared passive infrastructure, including tower sites, rooftop installations and related equipment shelters. By leasing space on its towers to multiple mobile network operators, Helios Towers enables its customers to expand network coverage, enhance service quality and optimize capital expenditure.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in London, Helios Towers has grown through a combination of greenfield developments and acquisitions.

