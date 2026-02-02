Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,891 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,602,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,032,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,024,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,520,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,208,000 after buying an additional 282,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently -2,440.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

