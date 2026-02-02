Guerra Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $177.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.94. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $183.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

