Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $18.93. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 6,184,330 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

