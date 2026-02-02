GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Short Interest Update

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,408 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 4,452 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Down 4.6%

GPATW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,690. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

About GP-Act III Acquisition

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as GP Investments Acquisition Corp. II and changed its name to GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. in November 2020. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

