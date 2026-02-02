GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW) Short Interest Update

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,408 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 4,452 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GP-Act III Acquisition Stock Down 4.6%
GPATW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,690. GP-Act III Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
About GP-Act III Acquisition
