Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,826 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 16,792 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 38,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Global Self Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 54.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,372. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

