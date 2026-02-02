Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 446170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Gemini Space Station to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Space Station from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gemini Space Station from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $948.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEMI. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,815,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,336,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $31,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $25,656,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,547,000.

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

