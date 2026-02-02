GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $762.36 and last traded at $758.0570. 3,828,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,271,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $726.37.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEV. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $652.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

