First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. First Internet Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicole S. Lorch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 70,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,899.76. This represents a 2.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1,123.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — INBK reported $0.64 EPS vs. $0.59 expected and revenue of $42.1M vs. $32.8M consensus; management highlighted strong net interest income (up ~29%) and revenue momentum. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting upside. Business Wire – Q4 Results

Q4 beat — INBK reported $0.64 EPS vs. $0.59 expected and revenue of $42.1M vs. $32.8M consensus; management highlighted strong net interest income (up ~29%) and revenue momentum. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/raise — Hovde Group raised its price target from $26 to $29 and moved to an “outperform” rating, implying material upside from current levels and giving fundamental validation to the quarter’s strength. The Fly – Hovde Raise

Analyst upgrade/raise — Hovde Group raised its price target from $26 to $29 and moved to an “outperform” rating, implying material upside from current levels and giving fundamental validation to the quarter’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Analysts and investors can review management’s commentary on revenue mix, margin outlook and deposit/loan trends in the call transcript and highlights to gauge sustainability of the quarter’s growth. These details could swing sentiment once parsed. Yahoo Finance – Q4 Highlights

Earnings call/transcript available — Analysts and investors can review management’s commentary on revenue mix, margin outlook and deposit/loan trends in the call transcript and highlights to gauge sustainability of the quarter’s growth. These details could swing sentiment once parsed. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data shows no meaningful short position (reporting shows 0 shares), which appears anomalous and shouldn’t be treated as a clear signal until corrected by exchanges.

Short interest data shows no meaningful short position (reporting shows 0 shares), which appears anomalous and shouldn’t be treated as a clear signal until corrected by exchanges. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/price-target cut — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its target from $25 to $23 and set a “market perform” rating, reducing a portion of the street’s upside and likely contributing to intraday selling pressure. Benzinga – KBW Cut

Analyst downgrade/price-target cut — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its target from $25 to $23 and set a “market perform” rating, reducing a portion of the street’s upside and likely contributing to intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns — despite revenue growth, INBK still reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity for the quarter; longer-term profitability and ROE normalization will be required to justify higher multiples. MarketBeat – Earnings Summary

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a pioneer in digital banking in the United States. Established with a focus on online-only operations, the company offers fully integrated, web-based financial solutions without the overhead of physical branches. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, First Internet Bancorp leverages technology to deliver streamlined banking services to customers across the country.

The company’s core offerings include a range of deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

