Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.4650, with a volume of 13605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.