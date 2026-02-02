FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,425,555 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 4,146,682 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,906,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,906,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $9.51 on Monday, reaching $331.76. 989,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $332.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.86.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

