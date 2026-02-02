Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 377,932 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377,932 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

Further Reading

