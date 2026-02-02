Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Teleflex worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

