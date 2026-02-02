Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 45,775 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 80.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:NTB opened at $51.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $140.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, commonly known as Butterfield, is a Bermuda-based provider of banking and wealth management services. Founded in 1858, the firm has grown from a local colonial bank into an international financial institution. With a focus on personalized client service, Butterfield offers a comprehensive suite of banking and fiduciary solutions to private individuals, families, and corporate clients.

The bank’s core activities include private banking, retail and commercial lending, trust and corporate administration, and fund services.

