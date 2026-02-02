EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Financial Contrast

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) and EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and EUDA Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -7.32% -41.86% -4.42% EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and EUDA Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 1 1 11 2 2.93 EUDA Health 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $219.23, suggesting a potential upside of 41.89%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than EUDA Health.

4.4% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and EUDA Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $591.84 million 8.41 -$113.29 million ($1.61) -95.97 EUDA Health $4.01 million 11.79 -$15.36 million ($0.12) -10.42

EUDA Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EUDA Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EUDA Health beats iRhythm Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services. The company also provides the Zio Monitor System, a prescription-only, remote electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring system that consists of a patch ECG monitor that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the Zio ECG Utilization Software System, which supports the capture and analysis of ECG data recorded by the Zio Monitor patch at the end of the wear period, including specific arrhythmia events detected by the ZEUS System; the Zio XT System is the previous generation of the Zio Monitor System and is a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that consists of the Zio XT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days; and the Zio AT system, a prescription-only, remote ECG monitoring system that similarly consists of the Zio AT patch that records the electric signal from the heart continuously for up to 14 days and the ZEUS System, but which also incorporates the Zio AT wireless gateway that provides connectivity between the Zio AT patch and the ZEUS System during the patient wear period. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verity Ireland Limited to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

