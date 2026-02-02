Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270,047 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1%

UPS opened at $106.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. UPS forecasts higher 2026 revenue

Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price‑target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. BMO raises UPS price target

Analyst bullishness and price‑target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short‑term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Call option activity

Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short‑term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near “hold” with varied targets. MarketBeat UPS overview

Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near “hold” with varied targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers’ fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. UPS retires fleet after crash

Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers’ fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. Negative Sentiment: Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower‑margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near‑term margin pressure. UPS to cut jobs, scale back Amazon

Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower‑margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near‑term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — director Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,000 shares near the current price, a visible sale that can amplify caution among investors even if non‑strategic. Insider sale SEC filing

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

