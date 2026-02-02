Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 1100297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,365.60. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $650,159.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,494.29. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,292 shares of company stock worth $5,374,260. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Composition Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,275,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

