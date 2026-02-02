DLH (DLHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.40%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of DLHC opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. DLH has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLH presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLHC

Insider Activity at DLH

In other news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 44,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $243,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,931,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,622,958.50. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,237 shares of company stock valued at $276,304. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.