Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 224.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 120.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,662. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $580,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,744.50. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

