Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 469345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFTX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Definium Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jones Trading started coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded Definium Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definium Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $148,279.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,874.40. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $339,151.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 778,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,972.55. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,667 shares of company stock worth $561,071. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 67.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Definium Therapeutics by 5,593.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

