D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 136.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,934,000 after buying an additional 619,509 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $148.82 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

