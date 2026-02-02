Critical Review: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.84% -10.59% -4.77% Medpace 18.36% 91.88% 23.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 1 12 3 0 2.13 Medpace 3 10 2 0 1.93

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teladoc Health and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.12, suggesting a potential upside of 66.95%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $491.27, suggesting a potential downside of 15.66%. Given Teladoc Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Medpace.

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Medpace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.38 -$1.00 billion ($1.28) -4.27 Medpace $2.11 billion 7.78 $404.39 million $14.30 40.73

Medpace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medpace beats Teladoc Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

