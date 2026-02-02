Critical Review: Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marqeta and Agritek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 2 8 1 0 1.91 Agritek 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.17%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Agritek.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Marqeta has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agritek has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marqeta and Agritek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -6.74% -4.22% -2.88% Agritek N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Marqeta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Agritek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and Agritek”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $506.99 million 3.59 $27.29 million ($0.08) -51.63 Agritek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than Agritek.

Summary

Marqeta beats Agritek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

