Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 1,875 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,892,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,128,014.78. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRDO traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,007. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $183,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after buying an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2,537.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after buying an additional 1,106,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

